LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found guilty of rape and robbery at University of Louisville student housing could spend 27 years in prison.
A Jefferson County jury recommended that sentence for Alfred Kesseh on Tuesday.
He was arrested in January and convicted on rape, robbery, burglary and theft charges.
Kesseh, who is from New Hampshire, was identified through security cameras from student housing at U of L and local banks.
Court documents say Kesseh entered several rooms at the Cardinal Towne apartments and University Pointe apartments on Jan. 9 and confronted victims with a gun. Police said he took cash, credit cards and other items.
One of the victims told police she gave Kesseh her money before he raped her while holding a gun to her head. She told police he threatened to kill her.
Kesseh was also accused of a robbery in December. When he was arrested, police said he admitted to stealing the items but told police "the gun was fake."
A judge will officially sentence him in November.
