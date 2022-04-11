LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Burnett Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Police found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole and a man inside of it.
He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
