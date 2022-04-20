LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday evening.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Mohawk Ave around 8:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers located a man who was shot. Mitchell said he was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.