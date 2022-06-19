LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said on scene, officers found a man who had been shot more than once.
The man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ingram said on Sunday evening that "all parties are accounted for at this time."
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.