LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot near downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man walked into University Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. Police said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Roy Wilkins Avenue, near West Liberty Street.
There are no suspects in the shooting. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
