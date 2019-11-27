LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was hit and killed by a car near downtown Louisville on Wednesday night.
According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Brook and Jacob streets, near Norton and U of L hospitals, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a man was hit by a vehicle traveling north on Brook Street.
The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital, where he died. Police said they do not expect to file any charges.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.