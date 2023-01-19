LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital.
According to Smiley, officers were alerted of a ShotSpotter notification at 41st and Market streets, and "determined that the man was shot while in that area."
Police said the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was "stabilized" at Jewish Hospital before being transported to University Hospital for further treatment.
LMPD's First Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send a tip through the Crime Tip Portal. Tips can be given anonymously.
