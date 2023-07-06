LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Wilder Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of West Lansing Avenue and 2nd Street around 2:15 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. Ellis said the man was alert and conscious while being transported to UofL Hospital. Police don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.
There are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.