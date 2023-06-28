LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday night.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue around 11 p.m. on a reported shooting.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
