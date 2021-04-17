LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the the 2900 block of 7th Street Road, which is near Oleanda Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. LMPD Fourth Division officers found a man on scene who had been shot.
The man, whose age is unknown, was "conscious, alert and talking while being transported to University Hospital," according to Smiley.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
