LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Bashford neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
LMPD Major Mindy Vance said officers found the victim at an apartment complex on Paragon Court around 10 p.m. on June 11. That's near Bashford Manor Lane.
Vance said the victim, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Dorien Meullion, was shot several times and died at the scene. She said investigators need witnesses to step forward to help solve these crimes.
"In order to combat this gun violence and what we're going through people have to step up, you know, see something say something," Vance said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the LMPD crime tip portal here.
