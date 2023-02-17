LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood Friday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Madison Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Smiley said he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
