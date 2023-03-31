LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man sustained critical injuries after being stabbed near Hikes Point on Friday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Lane just before 5 p.m.
Officers then found a man who was in critical condition after being stabbed. Police said he was rushed to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have a person of interest who is currently being questioned.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
