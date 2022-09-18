LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. this morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, age unknown, who had been shot. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating because of the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LMPD did not have any suspects yet as of Sunday morning. Anyone with information can anonymously report it at 574-LMPD or online here.
