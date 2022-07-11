LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, near Berry Boulevard.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Mitchell said due to the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
