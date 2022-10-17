LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday night and remains in critical condition.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 1300 block of South 26th St. just before 11:30 p.m. for a shooting.
Police found a man with a single gunshot wound.
Smiley said he was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.
No one was arrested, but Smiley said detectives are working on leads in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.