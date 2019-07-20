LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood that has left one man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue on the a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man believed to be in his 30s who had been shot.
Police said the man was transported to University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
