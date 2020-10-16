LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Third division officers were called to Mount Marcy Road, not far from Lower Hunters Trace, on the report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man in his early 20s who had been shot several times, according to LMPD spokesman Matthew Sanders.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Sanders said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
