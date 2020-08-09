Shawnee Park shooting scene 8-9-20

Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Shawnee Park. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Shawnee Park, according to Louisville Metro Police. 

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release.

Responding officers found a male victim, age unknown, with "at least one gunshot wound" near the basketball courts at Shawnee Park, Smiley said.

He was taken to U of L Hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide any information about possible suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

This story may be updated.

