LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Shawnee Park, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release.
Responding officers found a male victim, age unknown, with "at least one gunshot wound" near the basketball courts at Shawnee Park, Smiley said.
He was taken to U of L Hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide any information about possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
