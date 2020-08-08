LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Fourth Division officers found an "adult male," age unknown, with "at least one gunshot wound" when they responded to a reported shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Hancock Street and East Breckinridge Street.
Officers had crime scene tape around a house in the 800 block of South Hancock Street and were seen going into the residence, according to a WDRB News photojournalist at the scene.
Smiley said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in "critical condition."
Police did not immediately provide information about possible suspects in the shooting. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, Smiley said.
This story may be updated.
