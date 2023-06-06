LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in south Jefferson County near Highview on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way, near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway, around 2:30 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Mitchell said due to the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
There aren't any suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit information on the crime tip portal by clicking here.
