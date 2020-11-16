LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a statement from Louisville Metro Police, 2nd Division officers were called to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near West Broadway and 35th Street. When police arrived they found a man in his mid-30s who had been shot.
The man was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. He was last reported in critical condition.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.