LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers found the man around 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue, not far from Interstate 264, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The man was taken to University Hospital in "critical condition," according to police.
Police had no suspects as of Monday afternoon, Mitchell said. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
The shooting at Virginia Avenue was the fourth reported by authorities Monday. Two shootings were reported within 15 minutes of each other Monday morning — one at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of N. 34th Street and W. Main Street and the other at 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of S. 39th Street and W. Market Street.
At 34th and Main, police found a pregnant woman who had been shot, Mitchell said. The woman was taken to University Hospital with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries," he added.
At 39th and Market, officers found a male victim who Mitchell said was also transported to University Hospital with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries."
At 2 p.m., Mitchell said officers found a male who was shot near the intersection of South Hancock Street and East Broadway. The man was transported to University Hospital with what Mitchell said "appear to be non-life-threatening injuries."
Police have no suspects in any of the shootings that have occurred Monday, according to Mitchell.
