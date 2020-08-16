LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the Watterson Expressway near Interstate 65, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A supervisor with MetroSafe said the shooting was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 11.8, not far from the interchange of the Watterson Expressway eastbound and I-65.
LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said officers were dispatched to the area around 2:30 p.m. but did not find a victim at the scene. While officers were investigating on the expressway, Ruoff said LMPD was notified of a man who had been shot arriving at Norton Audubon Hospital.
The man has been taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition, according to Ruoff.
Four cars were damaged by gunfire, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, Ruoff said. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
According to Trimarc, all lanes of the Watterson eastbound at mile marker 11.8 will "likely be blocked for several hours." All traffic is being routed around the scene.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.