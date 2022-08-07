LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway.
LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night.
A second male, who was shot in the same area, was taken to hospital by private means, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley said the first victim took a turn for the worse and is now in critical condition. The second victim is expected to survive.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the shootings and had not arrested anyone as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information about the case can anonymously report it by calling 574-LMPD or report it online here.
