LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man remains in critical condition after police say he was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday.
According to a report by FOX 59, that man has been identified as 22-year-old Christian Djon Myers.
Investigators say Myers fled from officers who were trying to arrest him after he fired at the vehicle belonging to his child's mother at 3 a.m. on the north side of Indianapolis.
"We knew who the subject was," explained IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in an interview with FOX 59. "There was communication back and forth between the victim and the suspect who had a child in common. That allowed us to track that situation and ultimately come across him and try to get him under wraps before he led us on a little bit of a pursuit, and then, of course, the incident with the shots fired at officers."
Police say IMPD patrol officers and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit spotted Myers' car around 4 p.m. at a convenience store/gas station at East 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway in Indianapolis.
Before they could arrest him, Myers allegedly drove off and led officers on a short chase that ended with a collision with another vehicle at Kessler Avenue and Binford Boulevard.
Police say the passenger in Myers' car surrendered and a handgun with an extended magazine fell onto the pavement, but Myers fled, jumping a ditch and a small fence before crashing through trees. Police say a witness told them she saw Myers hide behind a large electrical box along the street.
At that point, police and the witness say Myers opened fire at three officers who shot back, hitting him twice before he dropped his handgun. Police released an image of the handgun that they recovered. Investigators say it was equipped with an extended magazine and a Glock switch that would enable it to be fired in auto mode.
FOX 59 reported that dents from police bullets riddled the metal box on Monday, and Myers' blood still stained the ground where he had hid.
"Our specialty units are usually assigned a target," said Taylor. "They're not out just looking in general, making traffic stops and those kinds of things. They have someone they're looking at who has done some pretty bad things that they're on those groups' lists."
IMPD's Violent Crimes Unit is assigned to track down those specific armed suspects of violent crimes.
Myers faces charges including intimidation, criminal recklessness, battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
The last charge is in connection with Myers' guilty plea to domestic battery in connection with his 2020 arrest for pulling a gun on the same woman, who was pregnant at the time.
The Marion County Prosecutor will decide if Myers will face charges for his role in the shootout with police and whether officers acted within the law while returning fire.
"It's a dangerous job and our officers know that and, unfortunately, these things happen," said Taylor. "There's no rhyme or reason to it often, but we're dealing with some people who are willing to do some bad things and we have to be prepared to deal with them."
