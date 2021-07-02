LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man in his 60s was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
LMPD Second Division Officers were called to the 3500 block of West Market Street, near South 35th Street, around 4 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be not life threatening injuries, LMPD spokeswoman Dwight Mitchell said.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Friday afternoon, Mitchell said.
