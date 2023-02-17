LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot just outside Shively.
Officers were called to an apartment on Saddlebrook Lane on a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Road.
Once on scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He told police he was walking in the area of Rockford Lane and Cane Run Road when he was shot, and ran to a friend's apartment on Saddlebrook.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries police don't believe to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Third Division is handling the investigation, but has no suspects and has made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
