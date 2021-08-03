LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a man is in "serious" condition after he was stabbed in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's First Division responded to a reported stabbing at 22nd and Lytle streets around 9:45 p.m. That's between Bank Street and Portland Avenue.
On scene, officers found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen, Ruoff said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in "serious condition," but the severity of his injuries was not clear.
Ruoff said First Division detectives are investigating the stabbing, but as of Tuesday had no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
