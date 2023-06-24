LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition after a shooting in south Louisville on Saturday night.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m. That's in the Southland Park neighborhood, near Iroquois Park.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition, where he remains.
Smiley said the investigation is ongoing. As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.