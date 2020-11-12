LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on Poplar Level Road near Audubon Park, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Poplar Level and Nightingale roads, according to a statement released Thursday by LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Sixth Division officers responding to the scene determined that a man in a wheelchair was in the intersection when he was was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling north on Poplar Level Road and did not stay at the scene, police said.
The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as Jason Hodges, 45, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
