LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been indicted on a murder charge for the shooting of his girlfriend in April.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Anthony Dwayne Bedford, 43, after being called to a home in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 7:30 a.m. on April 21.
That's where LMPD officers found his girlfriend, Ranna Bowen, with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the scene.
In a release, the Commonwealth's Attorney Office said a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Bedford on Tuesday. His is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine, less than four grams.
According to an arrest report, the gun used was found in a plastic tote that was underneath other items in a separate room from where the shooting occurred. Police said suspected cocaine was also in plain view.
Bedford told officers, "My girl man, she was playing with my gun. I don't know. We been drinking."
Police said during an interview, Bedford told multiple versions of the incident. This included saying he wasn't present to the shooting and that it occurred when he was attempting to take the gun from her.
According to police, the victim's mother received a phone call from Bedford stating, "I didn't mean to do it."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.