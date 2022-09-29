LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured in a shooting near the Outer Loop on Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m.
According to Smiley, the victim was in an argument with several other men in the 4800 block of Outer Loop.
When the victim got into his vehicle to drive away, one of the men shot at him. He then drove away and was located by police half a mile away from the shooting.
The victim was then transported to University Hospital and his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.
LMPD's Seventh Division is investigating.
