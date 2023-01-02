LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot near Southwestern Parkway on Monday evening.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Vermont Avenue around 7 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man who was shot. Police say he was alert, conscious and talking when he was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
