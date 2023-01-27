LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.
Police then found a man who had been shot. Mitchell says the man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating and there have been no arrests made as of 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
