LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Monday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff, Fourth Division officers responded on a man shot in the 900 block of Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the man's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. He was transported to UofL Hospital.
Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting, but had no suspects as of 10:50 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
