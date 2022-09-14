LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lytle Street came in around 9:30 p.m. That's near Bank Street and North 20th Street.
Officers then located a man who was shot and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's First Division is investigating, but had made no arrests in the case as of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or by calling LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
