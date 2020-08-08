LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed, and two others were injured in three separate shootings that were reported within an hour Saturday, Louisville Metro Police said.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Fourth Division officers found a man, age unknown, with "at least one gunshot wound" when they responded to a reported shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Hancock Street and East Breckinridge Street.
Officers had crime scene tape around a house in the 800 block of South Hancock Street and were seen going into the residence, according to a WDRB News photojournalist at the scene.
Smiley said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but he has since been pronounced dead.
The fatal shooting on South Hancock Street was one of three shootings reported within an hour Saturday, according to LMPD. Another fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, when police found a man shot and killed on Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The first shooting in the one-hour span was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Smiley, who said Sixth Division officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Frey Drive. The man was taken to University Hospital with "what appear to be non-life threatening injuries," Smiley said.
The second shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Minerva Avenue, not far from La Grange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway. Smiley said Eighth Division officers found a woman who had been shot at the scene. The woman was also taken to University Hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Police did not immediately provide information about possible suspects in the shootings. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, Smiley said.
Anyone with information about any of the three shootings is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
