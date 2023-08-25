LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 1st Division officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 24th and West Chestnut streets to find a man who'd been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found a second victim who'd been shot, and they were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shootings, but Mitchell said "all parties involved appear to be accounted for."
