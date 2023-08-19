LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed while trying to cross Poplar Level Road near Newburg on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road, near Indian Trial, around 9:30 p.m. Police said the man wasn't going across a crosswalk when he tried to cross the road when he was hit by an unknown passenger vehicle.
Ellis said the vehicle didn't stop or render any aid, and continued on Poplar Level Road. EMS went to the scene, but the man died at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. LMPD asks anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed the crash to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
