LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
The man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.