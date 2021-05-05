LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man crashed a car into a wooded area off Interstate 64 in southern Indiana on Wednesday after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
ISP said Crawford County Sheriff's deputies responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a burglary in progress on South State Road 37 in English, Indiana. Once on scene, they found a sedan that was reported stolen from Floyd County.
According to a news release from ISP, as Crawford County deputies approached the car, 29-year-old Anthony Rainbolt sped way after hitting an unoccupied ISP cruiser.
Deputies chased after him, reaching speeds as high as 104 miles per hour on Interstate 64. Rainbolt eventually hit stop sticks near the 100-mile marker and crashed a short time later.
Rainbolt was transported across the river to University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries. ISP said he had an active warrant out of Floyd County for failure to appear on a charge of illegally carrying a handgun.
