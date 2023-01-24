Demond Haynes mugshot.jpg

Demond Haynes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after 19-year-old Karliegh Miller was shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, the suspect in the case has entered a plea agreement on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office, Demond Haynes pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged with murder.

Haynes also pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and illegal possession of controlled substances, two counts. Haynes will serve a total of 12 years and is not eligible for probation or shock probation. 

Miller was found shot in a car near the Park Hill neighborhood on May 31, 2020. She later died at the hospital. 

Haynes is scheduled to be sentenced in March 16.

Related stories:

Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Tags