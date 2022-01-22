LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of beating another man to death with a piece of wood appeared before a judge on Saturday morning.
Maurice Taylor pleaded not guilty after being charged with murder and robbery. He is in jail on a $250,000 bond.
According to court records, Taylor waited for another man outside a shelter house on South Preston Street in the Smoketown neighborhood in November.
When Taylor saw the victim, he beat him in the head with a 2 by 4 and went through his pockets. The incident was recorded on surveillance video.
The victim died at the hospital several weeks later.
