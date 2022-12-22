LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of driving the wrong way early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway and killing a teenager appeared in court Thursday morning on murder and DUI charges.
Porfirio Cruz Hernandez was wheeled into a Louisville court in a wheelchair as he recovers from injuries from the crash. He nodded several times as an interpreter translated while the judge read the charges against him.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Hurstbourne Parkway at the intersection of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police said Hernandez was driving a pickup truck the wrong direction and hit two cars.
One of them caught fire, killing the driver, 19-year-old Landon Nokes.
Nokes was a recent graduate of Eastern High School where he played lacrosse and football. With 13 offers to play football in college, he was in the process of getting a scholarship from Union College to play there. At the time of the crash, he was on his way home after working the night shift at UPS.
The driver in the other car wasn't hurt.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty. The judge left his bond $250,000 full cash.
