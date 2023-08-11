LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near the University of Louisville Friday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Fourth Division officers were called to South Fourth Street near Heywood Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville with injuries police said are not believed to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non--Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.
