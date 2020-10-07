LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South 13th Street, which is near the intersection of South 13th and West Hill streets, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Second Division LMPD officers responding to the area found a man who had been shot at the scene.
The man, who police believe to be in his 30s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said he is in "serious condition."
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Police had no suspects in the shooting as of late Wednesday night.
