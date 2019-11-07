LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One man was shot and killed by police Thursday night outside a west Louisville Kroger store.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the Kroger at 512 N 35th St. in the Portland neighborhood around 6 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said there was an "altercation" between two people inside the store. After firing shots inside, the man came outside, where he began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, killing the man. Conrad said he wasn't aware of injuries to anyone else.
A witness at the scene said he saw a man with a gun and another with a knife inside the store.
"The dude that had the gun took the dude's knife and started shooting inside the store," the witness said.
Conrad said a news conference will be held Friday afternoon, at which point body camera footage from the responding officers will be released.
