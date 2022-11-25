LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs.
Once on scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Smiley said "it appears all involved parties are accounted for."
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
