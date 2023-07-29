LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 399 block of Shawnee Terrace, near Northwestern Parkway, around 2:30 p.m. Police said the man died on scene. The identity of the man hasn't been released yet.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
